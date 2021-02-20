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"The Beast of Benghazi" Hearing (Hillary Clinton) - FULL Oct 22, 2015
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10 views • February 20, 2021
The hearing Thursday, October 22, 2015, is expected focus in large part on whether Clinton, who in 2013 testified before Congress on Benghazi, adequately responded to concerns about security at the Benghazi outpost.
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