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Dr, Michael Yeadon, Former Phizer V.P., Vaccine Lies, and Many warnings
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330 views • August 14, 2021
Dr. Michael Yeadon was previously a V.P. at Phizor, the maker of one of the mRNA vaccines. He has risked his reputation and career to get the truth out about how dangerous this vocid "vaccine" is. He also explains that he is getting attacked for his warnings on the extreme dangers inherent in the covid jab. Like so many doctors that truly care about people he takes the time to explain in a way that the average person can understand.
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