NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL - KATANA SHODEN

First Sword Kata - Basic Katana

CLEAN, SWEEP and patrol training area.

[PART 1]

OPEN THE LESSON with prayer and mutual greetings (bow).

NINJA NO JUNNAN TAISO (Yoga-type exercises)

--- GSG VIDEO --

(REST - STUDENTS SIT DOWN)

INSTRUCTOR SHARES A FEW WORDS AND THOUGHTS with students

[PART 2]

FULL WARM UP

PE (pushups, abs, stretch, ...)

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTS of today's lesson

STUDY THEME 1 (REST - STUDENTS SIT DOWN)

When kids are tired, maybe exhausted (and happy), it is a good moment for sitting them down and teaching some resumed general information - this is apart from other areas like survival, compass-less navigation and strategy which are part of the 18 levels of training.

STUDY THEME 1 (GEOMETRY): 8 Cardinal directions, angles, lines.

[PART 3]

MAIN TRAINING SEGMENT: KATANA SHODEN NO KATA

Katana Shoden Seiza

Katana Shoden Hira

Henka

STUDY THEME 2 - (REST - STUDENTS SIT DOWN)

SEISHIN TEKI: (Spiritual refinement: perseverance & resilience )

Perseverance - The act or habit of persevering; persistence in anything undertaken; continued pursuit or prosecution of any business or enterprise begun; steady persistency in any state or course of action: applied alike to good and evil.

Resilience - The power or ability to recover quickly from a setback, depression, illness, overwork or other adversity; buoyancy; elasticity[2]

[PART 5]

SHOW US ALL HOW WELL YOU CAN DO IT [What We've Done Today!] & QUESTIONS

One by one, the students demonstrate today's techniques and movements - a good time to correct and clarify. You'll have material and videos (starting with my book on Ninpo Kobujutsu) where techniques and concepts are clearly and in detail explained. In the curricula I will also structure lessons, which in time you can adapt to number of students, progress, ages, etc.

END OF LESSON - We all thank God, Grandmasters of the ryuu-ha (samurai and ninja a schools) and the instructor for the lesson, knowledge and experience.

