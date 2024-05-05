Romney & Blinken Discuss Israel Losing Gaza Narrative and Why TikTok was Banned





Mitt Romney sits with Anthony Blinken and talk discuss why Israel is losing the narrative with the Israeli genocide and admit that that is the reason why the United States has banned TikTok.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Mitt, Romney, Anthony, Blinken, Israel, TikTok, banning, banned, Jews, interview, Gaza, Palestine, protests, propaganda, mainstream media, msm, war,