Sumer The First Civilization

What if the world's first civilization began with nothing more than rivers, mud, and human cooperation? 🌍





Thousands of years before empires and kings, Sumer changed history forever by creating cities, writing, and the foundations of civilization itself.





🎙️ Discover how it all began in the full episode. Listen through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/3CIgQC1KMMUL16c7hAQssS?si=53cb0f2e4a054184





#summer #AncientHistory #mesopotamia

#historylovers

#WorldHistory



