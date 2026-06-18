Sumer The First Civilization

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What if the world's first civilization began with nothing more than rivers, mud, and human cooperation? 🌍
Thousands of years before empires and kings, Sumer changed history forever by creating cities, writing, and the foundations of civilization itself.
🎙️ Discover how it all began in the full episode. Listen through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3CIgQC1KMMUL16c7hAQssS?si=53cb0f2e4a054184
#summer #AncientHistory #mesopotamia
#historylovers
#WorldHistory
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