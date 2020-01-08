BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Myron Fagan exposes the Illuminati CFR [1967] (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
689 views • January 08, 2020
Myron Fagan exposes the IlluminatiCFR [1967] (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Crypt at:-
https://youtu.be/KrUXPn7HCjM

Vinyl rip from my personal collection. Best audio on the net.

This 3x LP record set documents the activities of a secret society known as The Illuminati, and their New World Order.

Mr. Fagan describes with documentary evidence how the ILLUMINATI became the instrument of the House of Rothschild to achieve a "One World Government".

Mr. Fagan relentlessly uncovered plots for major historical events. Myron Fagan is considered to be the archetype for the PCT (Paranoid Conspiracy Theorist)

This Recording is one of the most interesting and yet horrifying, factual stories of some of the most sensational plots in the history of the world.

The findings by Mr. Fagan were split into 6 parts, between these 3 records and are presented to you here, in full.

Each record has some descriptive notes on the back of each jacket such as...

*Eliminate the Illuminati...see that this message is heard!!!

* Play this for the unaware, uninformed and well meaning people who desire to hear the truth. Don't waste your time on the hard core socialists who have already repudiated principle.

* Buy Air-time with your club or organization! Get free time! No station is too small!

* Use at coffees - Luncheons - meetings - everywhere and often. We must succeed - Our children's liberty is at stake - Freedom has no substitute - America no equal!
Category
Education
Keywords
ununited nationsilluminatipredictionone world governmentcfrcouncil for foreign relations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Douglas Harrington
Democrat Party isn&#8217;t technically opposed to Trump and the neocon foreign policy agenda

Democrat Party isn’t technically opposed to Trump and the neocon foreign policy agenda

Lance D Johnson
Sam Altman Claims AI Now Surpasses Top Scientists, But Evidence Remains Disputed

Sam Altman Claims AI Now Surpasses Top Scientists, But Evidence Remains Disputed

Chase Codewell
New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

Willow Tohi
UK High Court Upholds Ofcom&#8217;s Data Requests to Social Media Platforms

UK High Court Upholds Ofcom’s Data Requests to Social Media Platforms

Edison Reed
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy