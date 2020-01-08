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Myron Fagan exposes the Illuminati CFR [1967] (MIRRORED)
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689 views • January 08, 2020
Myron Fagan exposes the IlluminatiCFR [1967] (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Crypt at:-
https://youtu.be/KrUXPn7HCjM
Vinyl rip from my personal collection. Best audio on the net.
This 3x LP record set documents the activities of a secret society known as The Illuminati, and their New World Order.
Mr. Fagan describes with documentary evidence how the ILLUMINATI became the instrument of the House of Rothschild to achieve a "One World Government".
Mr. Fagan relentlessly uncovered plots for major historical events. Myron Fagan is considered to be the archetype for the PCT (Paranoid Conspiracy Theorist)
This Recording is one of the most interesting and yet horrifying, factual stories of some of the most sensational plots in the history of the world.
The findings by Mr. Fagan were split into 6 parts, between these 3 records and are presented to you here, in full.
Each record has some descriptive notes on the back of each jacket such as...
*Eliminate the Illuminati...see that this message is heard!!!
* Play this for the unaware, uninformed and well meaning people who desire to hear the truth. Don't waste your time on the hard core socialists who have already repudiated principle.
* Buy Air-time with your club or organization! Get free time! No station is too small!
* Use at coffees - Luncheons - meetings - everywhere and often. We must succeed - Our children's liberty is at stake - Freedom has no substitute - America no equal!
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Crypt at:-
https://youtu.be/KrUXPn7HCjM
Vinyl rip from my personal collection. Best audio on the net.
This 3x LP record set documents the activities of a secret society known as The Illuminati, and their New World Order.
Mr. Fagan describes with documentary evidence how the ILLUMINATI became the instrument of the House of Rothschild to achieve a "One World Government".
Mr. Fagan relentlessly uncovered plots for major historical events. Myron Fagan is considered to be the archetype for the PCT (Paranoid Conspiracy Theorist)
This Recording is one of the most interesting and yet horrifying, factual stories of some of the most sensational plots in the history of the world.
The findings by Mr. Fagan were split into 6 parts, between these 3 records and are presented to you here, in full.
Each record has some descriptive notes on the back of each jacket such as...
*Eliminate the Illuminati...see that this message is heard!!!
* Play this for the unaware, uninformed and well meaning people who desire to hear the truth. Don't waste your time on the hard core socialists who have already repudiated principle.
* Buy Air-time with your club or organization! Get free time! No station is too small!
* Use at coffees - Luncheons - meetings - everywhere and often. We must succeed - Our children's liberty is at stake - Freedom has no substitute - America no equal!
Category
Education
Keywords
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