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Dr. Ryan Cole, "The injections are overdue.don't put it on your children's bodies." (Subtitulos Español)
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122 views • February 11, 2022
Dr. Ryan Cole: "Don't be afraid; fear is the real pandemic. This is a virus that if you find the right doctors, we can treat you... The injections are overdue. DO NOT put this poison in your body, and do what whatever you do, don't put it on your children's bodies.
Dr. Ryan Cole: "No tengas miedo; el miedo es la verdadera pandemia. Este es un virus que si encuentras a los médicos adecuados, podemos tratarte... Las inyecciones están vencidas. NO pongas este veneno en tu cuerpo , y hagas lo que hagas, no lo pongas en el cuerpo de tus hijos".
Dr. Ryan Cole: "No tengas miedo; el miedo es la verdadera pandemia. Este es un virus que si encuentras a los médicos adecuados, podemos tratarte... Las inyecciones están vencidas. NO pongas este veneno en tu cuerpo , y hagas lo que hagas, no lo pongas en el cuerpo de tus hijos".
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