The African Uprising the Globalists Didn’t See Coming – James Bartley & Judith Kwoba Expose the Truth

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/05/16/burkina-faso-judith-kwoba-interview/

Judith Kwoba returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to talk about important developments in the West African Country called Burkina Faso. A truly reform minded leader named Captain Ibrahim Traore has brought much needed change to this country. He has established security and economic ties with Russia and a training partnership with China. As such Captain Traore finds himself in the crosshairs of multiple assassination attempts. NATO and in particular France and the U.S. want to remove him from office and replace him with a compliant puppet.





In Part 2 Judith Kwoba goes into a deep dive about Burkina Faso.