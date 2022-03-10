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Nervous on the World Stage: Kamala Harris Finds The Ukrainian Refugee Crisis Funny
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250 views • March 10, 2022
Shoutout to Dennis Hendrickson for posting an extremely disturbing video of the most nervous and creepy Vice President in the history of the United States.
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