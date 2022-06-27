Can They Show Us The "Real" UFO Yet?

Seattle started the new reality with “New Year’s at the Needle.” The show featured a first-ever virtual display from the Space Needle. The virtual display, which a Seattle-based entrepreneur helped develop, used sky-mapping technology and video footage to create a digital artistic presentation.Due to the pandemic, there were not any in-person events at the Space Needle this year, so viewers watched the display safely from their own homes and nobody was infected with the deadly virus.

Wouldn't people be ready to believe the UFO is real? They would, I reckon.

(YouTube Channel Source) King 5: https://www.youtube.com/c/KING5Seattle