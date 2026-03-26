TRANS FEMALE LAWYER GETS ARRESTED ⚧ FOR BERATING JUDGE IN COURT

Trans-identfied female laywer has an insane meltdown and berates judge in the court of law which ends up getting her arrested.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AH3x48tm8Q4





Jett here. A viral courtroom clip has people asking a serious question the media and the left usually try to shut down before it even gets off the ground. A female attorney pretending to be a man had a complete emotional collapse in court. It was so far off the rails that the clip went viral and left a lot of people asking some really serious questions. Let’s get into it.





The judge held the woman in contempt for not shutting up and interrupting. Deputies stepped in, and what followed was a Looney Tunes moment. It was a full-blown nervous breakdown, aggressive resistance, screaming, crying, and behavior so unstable that people were left asking if it’s safe for women to be on testosterone.





https://www.cypher-news.com/2026/03/trans-lawyers-nervous-breakdown-in-court-has-many-asking-if-testosterone-is-safe-for-women/





Trans-identified female lawyer berates judge, pulls trans card, gets found in contempt, resists arrest, screams “I can’t breathe,” and yells for people to call 911 as she’s fighting police.





Absolutely glorious performance.





Women should not take testosterone.





https://x.com/BillboardChris/status/2037056119588212846