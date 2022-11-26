Out of Memphis

Egypt, the first world empire, challenged the very power of God and lost. The power of the Egyptian wizards was dark and came from the earth, called up from beneath, Satanic. It was limited, as is Satan's power limited. There was a very famous prophecy given in 1965 that implied that the final world power of the Antichrist, man's seventh and last world empire, would call upon those same dark powers that Pharaoh's magicians did. The 1965 prophecy warned to "Turn your eyes toward Memphis" for out of it would come the great confusion. The recent COP27 "gathering" have evoked the spirits of the earth, the earmarks are there if you'd care to look. This video is about was produced in 2020 and is about the seventh and final world empire, or what we have come to know as the New World Order. To learn more about this and other Bible related subjects please visit our blog: https://mystical-bible.com

