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Disturbing Story From Pfizer Vaccine Volunteer
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451 views • November 12, 2020
Here is a disturbing report from a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine volunteer. Mike Hammonds claims that a required second booster dose caused a "raging fever" but Pfizer scientist claimed that "raging fever" was the expected reaction. Hammonds is a young and physically fit male who would be at extremely low risk for contracting Covid-19 in the first place. So why would this vaccine be well tolerated by anyone who is older with a reduced immune system and possible co-morbidities? Additionally, why would this vaccine be a good idea for healthy people when the vaccine, itself, causes a raging fever in all recipients that could be avoided by not taking the vaccine?
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