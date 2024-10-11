🔊 Breaking the Silence: Truth, Health, & Heroes in a World of Hidden Agendas 🌪️🛑

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/44FeoDE





💪 Need Help with Your Health? Get expert guidance here: https://bit.ly/3xW52re





🙌 Join Our Free Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/44JyvR9





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3KlKGdT





———





🎙️ Today on Naturally Inspired Radio 🎙️





🚨 Florida Prepares for Hurricane Milton 🌪️

⚠️ "If you don’t leave, you will die," warns the mayor. Why isn’t the media covering everything? Because it doesn’t fit their agenda! 🤔

📱 People are quick to judge on social media, but there's more to the story. Meanwhile, the United Cajun Navy 🛶 steps in to help those in need, while the government... sends electric chainsaws to areas without electricity?! 😳 It’s clear the system is broken and bloated.





💡 Community Presentation Highlight: Regenerative therapy is making waves this week! 🌱 Failure is part of growth, and we’re exploring innovative ways to heal. Plus, catch a clip of Elon Musk discussing birth control and the bigger picture. 🧠





🔥 Hero Moment: The Hillbilly Hot Shots 🧑‍🚒 just saved a ranch in Wyoming!





🍔 Did you know? The WEF wants to make people allergic to red meat! Protect your health and find local sources of real beef, like Pumpkin Creek Ranch. 🌾 Unlike corporate producers that make meat look bigger, local farmers give you the real deal.





🔒 Big government wants to control the narrative and lock you into a digital prison. Now more than ever, it’s important to speak out. 🚨 The Inspired Moment this week focuses on the cost of staying silent.





👶 Planning a pregnancy? The NIH just released a study showing how food can boost sexual health and fertility. 🍎





👉 Join the conversation and stay informed. 💬 #SpeakYourTruth #StayPrepared #HealthMatters #LocalFood









———-





🎙️ Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! 🎙️ Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media! 🌍

🔊 Listen Live: https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





———





💬 Got Questions, Comments, or Suggestions? Need more info or want to order products/services? Text Tammy At 720-303-8868.





———





👍 Like ❤️ Love 🫶 Share 🤝 Subscribe 🔁 Repost Everywhere!

🔥 Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom — Leave a comment, send us a message, donate to our movement, support our shows, and follow us on all audio, video & social platforms here: ❤️ https://bit.ly/44FeoDE ❤️





———





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

TruthExposed, HealthMatters, SpeakYourTruth, UnfilteredTalk, HiddenAgendas, StayInformed, HeroStories, RealNews, CommunityHeroes, NaturalHealth, FightTheNarrative, LocalFoodMovement, RegenerativeTherapy, StandForTruth, CensorshipAlert, PrepForTheStorm, IndependentMedia, TrueHealthSolutions, ProtectYourFreedom, UncensoredVoices





#TruthExposed #HealthMatters #SpeakYourTruth #UnfilteredTalk #HiddenAgendas #StayInformed #HeroStories #RealNews #CommunityHeroes #NaturalHealth #FightTheNarrative #LocalFoodMovement #RegenerativeTherapy #StandForTruth #CensorshipAlert #PrepForTheStorm #IndependentMedia #TrueHealthSolutions #ProtectYourFreedom #UncensoredVoices





———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.



