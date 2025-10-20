Stop Chasing Money and Watch it Chase You - Neville Goddard's Surprising Advice

Too often, we get caught up in the "how" and the "when" of manifestation. We fret and we worry, always focused on the lack in our present circumstances. But this is precisely the wrong approach.





Based on the teachings of Neville Goddard, this powerful 1-minute video reveals the secret to rapid manifestation - the art of "living in the end." Learn how to act, speak, and make decisions as if your financial goals have already been accomplished, and watch as the universe rises up to meet you.





The video emphasizes the importance of assuming the feeling of the wish fulfilled, of allowing the sensations of abundance and prosperity to permeate your being. By declaring your desired reality as already present, you send a clear signal to the universe, which responds in kind.





Discover how to persist in this state of consciousness, even when the pull of "not yet" feels strong. Watch this video and discover the guidance and encouragement you need to live in the end and make your dreams a reality.





If you're ready to manifest your financial goals with ease, press play now and see how the end is already yours - you just need to claim it.





