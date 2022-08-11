The Coronation Dream 11-8-22 & 11-9-22 (Uploaded 11/14/22)

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A dream from my lovely Jesus about a coronation down in secret that shall soon be done above the earth for all the world to see.
Amos 3:7 Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.
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