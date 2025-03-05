If Mexicans Acted Like Ukrainian Nationalists, Trump Would Launch a Special Military Operation like Putin – Alexander Dugin

Ukrainian nationalists destroyed Ukraine, Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin (https://t.me/Agdchan) told Ukrainian dissident journalist Diana Panchenko.

"They undermined its territorial integrity, weakened it, and dragged it into a hopeless conflict that is disastrous for Ukraine as a sovereign state. Today, they have already destroyed and dismembered it—and continue down the same path. These are not real nationalists."

Dugin drew parallels between Russia and the US, recalling how Ukrainian Nazis chanted "Hang the Muscovite" in 2014:

"Imagine if Mexicans started walking around Mexico shouting, 'Let's string up all the Yankees!' How long would Trump tolerate that? Well, I think [...] there would be a Special Military Operation to eliminate drug cartels in northern Mexico," he remarked.