"Hey, Anne" (2022 rock song, audio only)

Words and Music by Six Gun Cross
She was trapped in Satan's maze
She was there to visit and not to stay
The world offered her more and more
Please stay, but close that door
Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne
She did not walk left or right
Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne
That path seemed so wide
No more fakes, no more lies
The narrow path was in her mind
Stepped into the water and found a way
Having faith she found the gates
Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne
She looked into the sky
Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne
There she saw the way and the life
Now she looks at the prison from the other side
The dark world couldn't hold her light
Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne
She had that inner light
Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne
Saw the dove taking flight
