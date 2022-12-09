"Hey, Anne" (2022 rock song, audio only)

Words and Music by Six Gun Cross





She was trapped in Satan's maze

She was there to visit and not to stay

The world offered her more and more

Please stay, but close that door





Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne

She did not walk left or right

Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne

That path seemed so wide





No more fakes, no more lies

The narrow path was in her mind

Stepped into the water and found a way

Having faith she found the gates





Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne

She looked into the sky

Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne

There she saw the way and the life





Now she looks at the prison from the other side

The dark world couldn't hold her light





Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne

She had that inner light

Hey, Anne... Hey, Anne

Saw the dove taking flight



