RT News - September 29 2025 6AM GMT

September 29, 2025

rt.com





The Ruling party takes a narrow lead in Moldova's parliamentary elections. Opposition leaders are ready to protest the results - amid sweeping reports of government-backed violations and fears that the vote could be overturned if a coalition is formed. The pro-EU ruling party dominates the vote among Moldovans abroad. That's as Chisinau clamps down on the country's largest diaspora, offering two polling stations for the half a million citizens living in Russia. Iran hits out at the European nations imposing “snapback” sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program. The UN restrictions are set to expire in less than a month and Iran says the West has no legal right to extend them. Vladimir Zelensky is looking to ship Ukraine's excess weapons off to Africa. That's despite his very strained relations with some of the continent's countries, accusing Kiev of backing terrorist groups.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515