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The Witcher 3 Lessons in Storytelling | Adam's Den
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12 views • May 22, 2021
How The Witcher 3 masters the art of visual and interactive storytelling, its different challenges in movies, books, TV shows and video games, and the poetry of Adventure Time, with Dylan Devine.
The Fantastic Earth podcast delves into the natural, supernatural, and human wonders of the world. Listen to the full show on:
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Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#TheWitcher #Storytelling #VideoGame
The Fantastic Earth podcast delves into the natural, supernatural, and human wonders of the world. Listen to the full show on:
YouTube 🠺 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC71lG085RtiPzkIEX7ya0xw
Spotify 🠺 https://open.spotify.com/show/4nZ2B0KIB6QZLzcHyePpYt
... and more, check the links below!
___________________
Visit the official Den and get the free Den Dweller newsletter in your inbox:
➤ https://adamsden.webflow.io
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
🠣 SOCIAL 🠣
Discord 🠺 https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook 🠺 https://www.facebook.com/theadamsden/
Gab 🠺 https://gab.com/adamsden
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MeWe 🠺 https://mewe.com/i/adamsden
Minds 🠺 https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler 🠺 https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Twitter 🠺 https://twitter.com/theadamsden
🠣 PODCAST 🠣
Deezer 🠺 https://www.deezer.com/us/show/2253932
Listen Notes 🠺 https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/adams-den-adams-den-0qxiplJBNwh/
PlayerFM 🠺 https://player.fm/series/adams-den
Pocket Casts 🠺 https://pca.st/evxul8d7
Podcast Addict 🠺 https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3228697
Podchaser 🠺 https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/adams-den-1588105
Spotify 🠺 https://open.spotify.com/show/4nZ2B0KIB6QZLzcHyePpYt
Stitcher 🠺 https://www.stitcher.com/show/adams-den
TuneIn 🠺 https://tunein.com/podcasts/Media--Entertainment-Podcasts/Adams-Den-p1405204/
🠣 VIDEO 🠣
BitChute 🠺 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamsden/
Brighteon 🠺 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
LBRY 🠺 https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Odysee 🠺 https://odysee.com/@AdamsDen
Rumble 🠺 https://rumble.com/AdamsDen
Twitch 🠺 https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
Vimeo 🠺 https://vimeo.com/adamsden
YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
__________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#TheWitcher #Storytelling #VideoGame
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