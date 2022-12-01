CCP Attempts To Define Peaceful Protests As Color Revolution

https://gnews.org/articles/545869
Summary：In his November 28 Gettr video, Miles Guo spoke about the Chinese Communist Party's desire to define the recent series of protests in China as a color revolution, its ensuing series of arrests and martial law against protesters, and the customary nationwide blackouts of electricity, water, gas, and communications.
