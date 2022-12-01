Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CCP Attempts To Define Peaceful Protests As Color Revolution
13 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/545869

Summary：In his November 28 Gettr video, Miles Guo spoke about the Chinese Communist Party's desire to define the recent series of protests in China as a color revolution, its ensuing series of arrests and martial law against protesters, and the customary nationwide blackouts of electricity, water, gas, and communications.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket