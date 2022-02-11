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Are You Human if You've Taken an MRNa Vaccine? Does Big Parma Own You?
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165 views • February 11, 2022
A lawyer covers the Supreme Court MRNa patent law. Creepy. Patented, tracked, enslaved and stacked. Is this because the 5G kill system / big brother will be put in place that does not require any human laws? The Interviewer reads a white paper about cyborgs linking machines with humans. We cover a couple articles, Bayer executive: mRNA shots are ‘gene therapy’ marketed as ‘vaccines’ to gain public trust. The Forbes headline change that was a 180 degree headline turn saying MRNa changes DNA to no it does not. The Military is being purged / compromised.
Journalist and commentator Daniel Horowitz, who spoke with attorney Thomas Renz before the panel discussion, explained in an article published January 26th that the doctors “queried the numbers for hundreds of codes from 2016 through 2020 to establish a baseline five-year average”. An alarming increase in cancer, miscarriages and myocarditis was found in addition to many other diseases (as outlined in Senator Johnson’s letter):Hypertension — 2,181% increase, Diseases of the nervous system — 1,048% increase, Malignant neoplasms of esophagus — 894% increase, Multiple sclerosis — 680% increase, Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs — 624% increase, Guillain-Barre syndrome — 551% increase, Breast cancer — 487% increase, Demyelinating — 487% increase
Malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands — 474% increase
Female infertility — 472% increase, Pulmonary embolism— 468% increase
Migraines — 452% increase, Ovarian dysfunction — 437%, Increase, Testicular cancer — 369% increase, Tachycardia — 302% increase
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Are You Human if You've Taken an MRNa Vaccine? Does Big Parma Own You?
Journalist and commentator Daniel Horowitz, who spoke with attorney Thomas Renz before the panel discussion, explained in an article published January 26th that the doctors “queried the numbers for hundreds of codes from 2016 through 2020 to establish a baseline five-year average”. An alarming increase in cancer, miscarriages and myocarditis was found in addition to many other diseases (as outlined in Senator Johnson’s letter):Hypertension — 2,181% increase, Diseases of the nervous system — 1,048% increase, Malignant neoplasms of esophagus — 894% increase, Multiple sclerosis — 680% increase, Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs — 624% increase, Guillain-Barre syndrome — 551% increase, Breast cancer — 487% increase, Demyelinating — 487% increase
Malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands — 474% increase
Female infertility — 472% increase, Pulmonary embolism— 468% increase
Migraines — 452% increase, Ovarian dysfunction — 437%, Increase, Testicular cancer — 369% increase, Tachycardia — 302% increase
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Are You Human if You've Taken an MRNa Vaccine? Does Big Parma Own You?
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