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📘📱 BOTH PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL EDITIONS ARE AVAILABLE.
Experience the Full Transmission Here:
https://evolve.lightstarcreations.com/moonstar
In this book and immersive bundle, you’ll find:
📘 The Physical Edition: A high-quality "Intuition Anchor" for bedtime bonding and tactile grounding. 📱 The Immersive Digital Bundle: Featuring the full narrated animation, the "741 Hz Psychic Channel Acceleration" sonic backdrop, an eBook PDF, and high-res 8x10 digital art anchors.
( Get an automatic 10% off the digital bundle of Moonstar storybook by becoming a Firefly Member:
https://merch.lightstarcreations.com/pages/ff-member-signup )
Whether you’re a parent, a healer, or simply a star-child who never quite felt "at home" here—this is the bridge we’ve been waiting for. It’s time to move past the "identity vertigo" and help the next generation activate their original blueprint.
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