The Ukrainian military faces numerous problems, one of them is the low morale of Ukrainian servicemen who refuse to carry out the tasks of their military commanders. An illustrative example of the disorder in the ranks of the Ukrainian army is the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 4th Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Almost 90% of this unit refuses to take part in military operations.

Ukrainian commanders filmed their servicemen who refused to go into battle likely in an attempt to ashame them but as a result, the video got viral and ashamed the entire Ukrainian army. The officer ordered those who refused to move to military positions to make a step and leave the ranks. Almost all the soldiers came out and personally confirmed their refusal to follow the order on camera.

More than four dozen servicemen refused to go to positions in one unite alone. The other commanders face similar problems with their subordinates.

The video does not show the punishment the majority of the soldiers suffered for their refusal; but the example of the personell of this 1st Infantry Battalion, as well as evidence of tortures of Ukrainian soldiers by their commanders LINK, will inspire more Ukrainian men to refuse to go into bloody battles.

Kiev lost its main force, the neo-Nazi militants, in the fighting in the first months of the war against Russia. As a result of heavy losses, the regular Ukrainian army was replaced by forcibly mobilized civilians who were thrown to the trenches without any descent training. They do not want to die for the interests of Zelensky and his friends in NATO clique.

Sources @R&U Videos/South Front

