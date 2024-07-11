BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mango Passion Fruit Mousse Cake good health_Yammy.#indulovecooking
23 views • 9 months ago

Mango Passion Fruit Mousse Cake good health_Yammy.#indulovecooking

The mango and passion fruit mousse cake recipe (the final cake is 16cm diameter x 4.5cm height)


* Almond dacquoise (almond sponge)

2 egg whites

40g sugar

15g almond powder (almond flour)

15g all purpose flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp melted unsalted butter


* Mango passion fruit mousse

30g passion fruit juice (without seeds) 

70g mango puree 

10g sugar

25g white chocolate 

1 gelatine sheet (1.5g)

100g heavy cream (35%)

10g powdered sugar


* Passion fruit jelly

80g passion fruit (including seeds)

20g sugar

1-2 tbsp water

a pinch of salt

1 gelatine sheet (1.5g)


* Diplomat cream filling

2 egg yolks

25g sugar

1 tsp vanilla paste

15g all purpose flour

150ml hot milk (70C)

2 gelatine sheets (3g)

200g heavy cream (35%)

10g powdered sugar


* Mirror glaze

80g sugar

80g water

80g glucose syrup

60g condendes milk

60g white chocolate

3 gelatine sheets (5g)

yellow food color

#strawberry #fruitsalad #mangomango #mango #banana #yogurtjelly #blueberry #fruit #pudding #lychee #passionfruit #juice #kiwi #bananas #dessert #yogurt #mangomurah #cheese #fruits #keylime #puddingsuntik #tamarind #tropicalfruit #cake #bananasplit #apple #yummy #fruitarian #fresh #goudacheese #cheeselover #tomatoes #grape #milk #cheeseboard #vegetables #bread #fruitsbasket #candy #tea #thatcheeseplate #cheesebox#fruitsalad #healthyfood #tropicalfruit #fruits #mango #eathealthy #good #homemadefood #banana #health #desserttime #blueberry #worldmentalhealthday #strawberry #bananas #yogurtjelly #pudding #food #healthyliving #mentalhealth #goodmorningworld #chocolate #healthy #goodday #juice #apple #sweet #sugar #delicious #haveagoodday #healthylifestyle #goodvibesonly #bananasplit #dessert #recipe #dessertlover

Keywords
moussepassion fruitmousse cake recipemango mousse cakemango mousse recipemango mousseeggless mango moussemango mousse cake recipeeggless mango mousse recipemango mousse without gelatinfruit moussemango cakemousse recipemango dessertno bake mango mousse cakehow to make passion fruit mousse recipeslushy mango passion fruithow to make passion fruit mousse dessertpassion fruit mousse recipe3 ingredients passion fruit mousse
