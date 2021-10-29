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EMERGENCY REPORT: Nano Particles to Contaminate Entire Food Supply Under Guise of Food Safety
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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EMERGENCY REPORT: Nano Particles to Contaminate Entire Food Supply Under Guise of Food Safety
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617c5ef424b5d9235e23c3c2
The plan to destroy the food chain and further cripple humanity
Oct 29, 2021 Greg Reese


Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity

TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID SCAMDEMIC
https://www.roxytube.com/v/dc5y9X

AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ%20Audit%20Report%20Senate.rar?dl=0
Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]. https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU 

ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre

An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm

MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D

A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed

Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc

History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/

====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
⁣[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]

[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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