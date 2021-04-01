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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0130 - Stacy Knappenberger - Report on the break in the cold case
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9 views • April 01, 2021
A news report on the breakthrough in the nearly 30-year-old case Stacy Knappenberger, 15, who was raped and murdered in her home July 30,1980. Thomas Young was caught via DNA technology after he was required to submit a sample after he was convicted for molesting his 16-year-old granddaughter in Illinois.
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