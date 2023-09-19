Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep. 3160b - Biden Is Out, Everything Is About To Shift Towards Obama, Trump Setup The “Pause”
X22 Report
Published a day ago

The [DS] was put on full display, Trump paused it all and let the people see it all, he put the country into COG and this allowed Trump to take complete and utter control. Biden is out and now Obama is in focus. Trump is letting the people see the crimes of the [DS]. The people need this information to make an informed decision in the 2024 election. 

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

