Supercut: Brave Doctors Defy Covid 19 & VAX Mandates

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Powerful: The Narrative Is Crumbling. Resist COVID-1984.
A call to action from a series of experts and professionals from around the world.
Featuring: Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kary Mullis, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Dan Erickson, Dr. Scott Jensen, Prof. Martin Kulldorff, Prof. Sunetra Gupta, Prof. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, and Robert Kennedy Jr.
Peaceful mass non-compliance is the only way.