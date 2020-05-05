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Wetland Wander
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1 view • May 05, 2020
This is another visit to a wetland close by and be greeted by its residents. There is come nice footage on the Eurasian Coot, the one surviving our of four chicks that were videoed a month ago. It's nice to see at least one growing up and being cared for by its parents.
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