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MOONRUNNER SOLO QUEST 2021 - Music Collaboration For All! - Backing Track & Guidelines
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1 view • April 23, 2021
Welcome to the Moonrunner Solo Quest 2021 music collaboration jam. Although this channel is mainly guitar focussed, all instruments, musicians and vocalists are very welcome to participate! If you would like to participate in the solo quest, please see the guidelines below:
1 - Download music file from Dropbox. You can choose either mp3 or wav file format:
MP3 file: https://www.dropbox.com/s/yo3dsdefj5xlww0/MoonrunnerSoloQuest2021%20Main%20Track%20MP3.mp3?dl=0
WAV file: https://www.dropbox.com/s/k7x2gaivnjzhv7b/MoonrunnerSoloQuest2021%20Main%20Track%20WAV.wav?dl=0
2 - Place file into your preferred DAW or audio workstation.
3 - Record a video of you playing your solo along with recording your isolated audio solo in your prefered DAW or preferred method of recording.
4 - Send video file and isolated audio file to [email protected]
5 - Please include #MoonrunnerSoloQuest2021 in any social media titles, for example, your own YouTube videos, Instagram and so on. Will be great to connect all participating musicians, etc. :)
If you have any queries, email [email protected] and we will try to get back to you as soon as we can. Closing date is Wednesday 16th June 2021.
Musical notes: the tune has chord variations of B, C#m, F#m and A. I found using B Mixolydian and/or C#m Natural Minor or Aeolian scale shapes plus their relative patterns to be useful, but of course and as always, do what you feel and what stirs and inspires you!
Any updates or any point which might have been missed will be pinned in the comment section.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
1 - Download music file from Dropbox. You can choose either mp3 or wav file format:
MP3 file: https://www.dropbox.com/s/yo3dsdefj5xlww0/MoonrunnerSoloQuest2021%20Main%20Track%20MP3.mp3?dl=0
WAV file: https://www.dropbox.com/s/k7x2gaivnjzhv7b/MoonrunnerSoloQuest2021%20Main%20Track%20WAV.wav?dl=0
2 - Place file into your preferred DAW or audio workstation.
3 - Record a video of you playing your solo along with recording your isolated audio solo in your prefered DAW or preferred method of recording.
4 - Send video file and isolated audio file to [email protected]
5 - Please include #MoonrunnerSoloQuest2021 in any social media titles, for example, your own YouTube videos, Instagram and so on. Will be great to connect all participating musicians, etc. :)
If you have any queries, email [email protected] and we will try to get back to you as soon as we can. Closing date is Wednesday 16th June 2021.
Musical notes: the tune has chord variations of B, C#m, F#m and A. I found using B Mixolydian and/or C#m Natural Minor or Aeolian scale shapes plus their relative patterns to be useful, but of course and as always, do what you feel and what stirs and inspires you!
Any updates or any point which might have been missed will be pinned in the comment section.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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