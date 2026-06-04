Yesterday, US House passed a War Powers resolution 215-208 to force Trump to end the war with Iran, marking the first successful such vote since the conflict began over 3 months ago

The US House passed a War Powers resolution 215-208 to force Trump to end the war with Iran, marking the first successful such vote since the conflict began over three months ago.



Four Republicans broke ranks to support the measure alongside a united Democratic bloc: Tom Barrett (MI), Warren Davidson (OH), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), and Thomas Massie (KY).



The resolution is largely symbolic. Democrats have repeatedly failed to push a similar measure through the Senate, and even if they succeeded, Trump would almost certainly veto it. His administration has also questioned the constitutionality of the War Powers Act itself.



Speaker Johnson argued the vote would "weaken the president's hand" in ongoing negotiations with Iran.

Adding, Trump's reply:

Donald Trump says limiting his power to wage war on Iran is unpatriotic.

Cynthia... Maybe he wanted this to happen, to save his face, with an easy excuse made for him to back out of a war that he knows that he can't win?

Here's Trump's post, this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT

Jun 04, 2026 https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116691542670526572