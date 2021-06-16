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Why people resist new ideas and change
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130 views • June 16, 2021
We look at why people are refusing to challenge the narrative around Cov and why they resist others doing so.
The goal of the reaching people project is to have open, honest and polite conversations, where both parties listen to each other.
As the person questioning an idea, we have to first navigate the other person's conditioning, in order to reach this rational part of them to assess the information we present.
Reachingpeople.website
The goal of the reaching people project is to have open, honest and polite conversations, where both parties listen to each other.
As the person questioning an idea, we have to first navigate the other person's conditioning, in order to reach this rational part of them to assess the information we present.
Reachingpeople.website
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