Go Now❗️"Maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel & run for prime minister" - Trump🤡

"I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister, so maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel and run for prime minister." - Trump

Cynthia... he certainly has done more for THEM and HIM, than he has for US.

More Trump BS, standing there:

Trump on Putin's visit to China: "I don’t know if the ceremony was quite as brilliant as mine. I watched. I think we topped them".

Trump says that he and Netanyahu are on the same page on Iran.

Ameribros, prepare - Daddy says you'll see a lot of amazing things, possibly best ever.

...Amazing things like a drone port roof for the ballroom.

Also: 🚨💵 DOJ gives Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization permanent immunity from IRS audits

The deal came one day after Trump settled his $10bn lawsuit against the IRS — in exchange for the US government creating a $1.8bn fund for his allies' "lawfare" claims.



Acting AG Todd Blanche put it in writing:



💬 "The United States RELEASES, WAIVES, ACQUITS, and FOREVER DISCHARGES each of the Plaintiffs from… any and all claims."

First, the DOJ buried Epstein file references to Trump. Then, it dismissed any prosecution based on the published files. Now it's handed Trump's family permanent immunity from IRS audits.



The family doesn't need a lawyer. They own the Justice Department.







@geopolitics_prime