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Kingdom Crumbs - When What Belongs To The Sheep Goes To The Dogs
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10 views • January 23, 2021
The Kingdom of God is like many things. Somewhere around 46 specific things to be exact, according to the parables of Jesus! This lesson discusses the 20th parable on our list. If you want to know exactly who the Good Shepherd identifies as His sheep then you'll want to get your Bible and fact-check us to see if we know what He is talking about. Seeking sinners, it seems, often end up with the kind of faith the sleepy saints have overlooked!
Scriptures: Matthew 15 & 18; Luke 15
Scriptures: Matthew 15 & 18; Luke 15
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