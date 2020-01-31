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Richard Proctor: What Would It Take for Virginians to Secede & Join West Virginia?
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21 views • January 31, 2020
As the West Virginian Governor & Jerry Falwell, Jr make the case for Virginia jurisdictions to secede and join West Virginia, Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, looks at what the Constitution says about secession. And with Coronavirus panic increasing, what does the Constitution say about quarantine & forced vaccination?
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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