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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 20 October 2020
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35 views • October 21, 2020
Need to Know (20 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Hunter Biden’s heinous actions poised to destroy Biden presidential bid. Trump re-election prospects improving. Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot was FBI false flag. Mail-in ballot election integrity questioned. Rapper Half-a-Dollar endorses Trump, blasts Biden Commie tax rates. UN stockpiling syringes for deadly covid-19 vax armageddon. Techno-bolsheviks censor White House Covid expert Scott Atlas.Globalists plan draconian lockdowns--first Australia, now Canada, next… Bombshell proof Rothschild patented Covid-19 test in 2015! Scamdemic diversion for greatest wealth transfer in history of mankind! Trump campaigns, calls Fauci idiot, says public tired of scamdemic.
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