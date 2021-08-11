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See the Censored Rand Paul Video on Masks as Biden Pushes Federal Mask Mandate
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1580 views • August 11, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the censored video of Rand Paul exposing Fauci's lies and the uselessness of masks to fight Covid-19 as Biden pushes the possibility of Federal mask mandates. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/youtube-censors-rand-paul-video-in-which-he-slammed-youtube-censorship/
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