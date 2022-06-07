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A few months to lead your nation into death and devastation
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201 views • June 07, 2022
A few months to lead your nation into death and devastation
join my evil Association and make sure that on TV you declare upon the need
this chaotic situation we'll create a population that demands a vaccination
which of course will raise a tick. it’s been laid somewhere the sick
tens of millions are dying it's important you keep trying
and you say that you are trying to put money in their purse
but in truth you're making it worse
the people feel infection, keeps testing for infection.
falsity in a collection that creates a database for satellites and space.
Then sees surviving population is controlled by computations and radiation
from the towers of 5g
join my evil Association and make sure that on TV you declare upon the need
this chaotic situation we'll create a population that demands a vaccination
which of course will raise a tick. it’s been laid somewhere the sick
tens of millions are dying it's important you keep trying
and you say that you are trying to put money in their purse
but in truth you're making it worse
the people feel infection, keeps testing for infection.
falsity in a collection that creates a database for satellites and space.
Then sees surviving population is controlled by computations and radiation
from the towers of 5g
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