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The MAGICK of Disney - Beans spilled in Cinderella "A Twist in Time"
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46 views • September 15, 2021
In this video:
The MAGICK of Disney - Beans spilled in Cinderella "A Twist in Time"
"Limited Time" announces Visionworks
Alexa predicts much worse than 2020 coming on 2/22/22 at 2:22am
2/2/22 Candlemas and Imbolc, Brigets (breeds) Day, Groundhog Day - evoking the most famous time loop movie.
Beer best by (bbb 222) date: 12/22/21 (palindrome) on the day following yeast "best used by" date: 1222
Links of interest to media that we referenced in this video:
"Katy Perry: High Priestess of Imbolc and Brigid, goddess of fire"
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TransitVenus_4.mp4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWgVy4kdhe7o/
"West Side Gang (Project 12, 6/12)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fHGNZFbN98
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The MAGICK of Disney - Beans spilled in Cinderella "A Twist in Time"
"Limited Time" announces Visionworks
Alexa predicts much worse than 2020 coming on 2/22/22 at 2:22am
2/2/22 Candlemas and Imbolc, Brigets (breeds) Day, Groundhog Day - evoking the most famous time loop movie.
Beer best by (bbb 222) date: 12/22/21 (palindrome) on the day following yeast "best used by" date: 1222
Links of interest to media that we referenced in this video:
"Katy Perry: High Priestess of Imbolc and Brigid, goddess of fire"
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TransitVenus_4.mp4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWgVy4kdhe7o/
"West Side Gang (Project 12, 6/12)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fHGNZFbN98
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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