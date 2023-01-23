Gandalph & Brandy discuss the Declaration of Independence on a Stream yard Show that was done Live on Twitch.TV. The Declaration of Independence told us what it would protect us from which could be the very things we are going through in current times. Along with some additional information on old maps.
