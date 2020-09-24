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FULL SHOW: Louisville Prepares For Democrat Terrorism After Breonna Taylor Decision
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Loaded broadcast for today with breaking news and analysis concerning the Supreme Court Nominee to be, legal expert and analysis Bob Barnes joins us to discuss why Amy Coney Barrett is the wrong choice and who president Trump should choose. Barnes also weighs in on the latest from Bill Barr and the Department Of Justice and their move against big tech censorship. We monitor and cover the situation in Louisville as the BLM and ANTIFA terror squads have mobilized to cause destruction in the wake of the Breonna Taylor decision. Joe Biggs joins to make an announcement with how the proud boys plan to deal with the ANTIFA situation in Portland Oregon. Did Jerry Nadler poop his pants live on television? Seems so... Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy