Andy's Thoughts - Video 6

Thanks for watching. Today's video we will cover Tyranny, what is the definition, what does it look like. How does Tyranny tie into our heritage. We'll talk about the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We are also going to talk about what the current administration is trying to get a way with and what we must do about it.



We are also going to look at Biden's gun grab attempt and then see what it says in the US Constitution. And we will talk about the breaking news of Biden's Court Stacking plan.



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