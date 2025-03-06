On March 5, the next phase of the Russian troops' counter-offensive began in Kursk Region. A month ago, we detailed the nuances of the operation in January. Now it is time to summarize the results from the beginning of February to the present day: the month was extremely productive.



🔻 More about the chronology of the fighting at the sector:



▪️ At the end of January, the weather deteriorated in the Kursk region: because of this, it was impossible to continue fighting on both sides of the front for some time.



Ukrainian forces were the first to come to their senses and on February 6 they launched an offensive in the Ulanok area from the direction of Sudzha and Makhnovka.



▪️ Thanks to the competent work of Russian drone operators, the Russian troops stopped the advance of the Ukrainian forces and then began to pull in reserves.



▪️ As the enemy's reserves were transferred to Sudzha, the AFU did not have enough forces to hold the defense on the western flank. Russian paratroopers broke through the defenses in Sverdlikovo and began to take control of the state border.



▪️ After taking control of the border, Russian troops entered the territory of Sumy Region at the Zhuravka-Novenkoye border, aiming to cut the enemy's logistics.



▪️ At the same time, fighting continued unabated on the eastern flank: as a result, most of the territory lost during the AFU's February surge was already recaptured by February 22.



▪️ By February 25, the enemy had been knocked out of Pogrebki and Orlovka, as well as Mar'evka; a little later, Novaya Sorochina was liberated: as a result, the enemy was knocked out from the western bank of the Malaya Loknya River.



▪️ At the same time, fighting began for Lebedevka, a small village where heavy fighting has been going on for almost two weeks.



▪️ In the first days of March, Russian troops managed to carry out a successful sabotage by blowing up a bridge over the Loknya River, which will inevitably affect the enemy's supplies on the eastern bank, in Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Martynovka.

🖍 Despite the failures of February, the AFU has not given up its plans to attack the territory of Russia, and no one plans to reduce its presence in the Kursk region.



❗️ In the liberated settlements of the Russian border area, meanwhile, new bodies of civilians tortured to death by Ukrainian revengers are found.



