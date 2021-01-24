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The Tragedy of Trump
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70 views • January 24, 2021
Donald Trump was an insurgent candidate who took office beholden to no one.
He could have changed the way we talk about race and immigration, but it's clear he will not. We still have a stake in him, though, because he is a symbol of white America and has goaded the Left into drawing political battle lines that are clearer than any since 1861.
First posted on YouTube on July 29, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
He could have changed the way we talk about race and immigration, but it's clear he will not. We still have a stake in him, though, because he is a symbol of white America and has goaded the Left into drawing political battle lines that are clearer than any since 1861.
First posted on YouTube on July 29, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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