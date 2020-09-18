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"Human 2.0"? A Wake-Up Call To The World -- Dr. Carrie Madej
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226 views • September 18, 2020
Related article: https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/09/will-new-covid-vaccine-make-you-transhuman/
If possible, support Dr. Madej by watching this video on her "Dr. Carrie Madej" YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/ywuCRVJVDqs. In the video description there, you will also find many research links to validate the accuracy of the information in her presentation. Dr. Madej gives you the links to fact-check her for yourself. Do that before you listen to her critics. Click on the "Videos" link on her channel to see more of her videos.
If possible, support Dr. Madej by watching this video on her "Dr. Carrie Madej" YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/ywuCRVJVDqs. In the video description there, you will also find many research links to validate the accuracy of the information in her presentation. Dr. Madej gives you the links to fact-check her for yourself. Do that before you listen to her critics. Click on the "Videos" link on her channel to see more of her videos.
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