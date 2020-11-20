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These masks are just a big virtue signal!
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69 views • November 20, 2020
I think we way further than Panic with the wearing of the fake masks! People often do it wrong. They are always adjusting their masks and touching their face. They don't take it serious but they don't want to seem like they're out of the club! People are getting to the boiling point!
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