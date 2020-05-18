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Sobering News, Insights and Encouragement
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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16 views • May 18, 2020
On "Civil Disobedience" and "conscientious objectors" - Romans 13 / Acts 5 / Daniel 3


Are you a man or a mouse? both?
RESET language in the context of Genesis 6 and what brought the flood of Noah's day
link: https://futurism.com/the-byte/scientists-creating-mouse-human-hybrids?mc_eid=388bcd959f&;mc_cid=b71aa59020


Trump names his vaccine czar to lead “Operation Warp Speed. Moncef Slaoui is a former executive with GlaxoSmithKline, a company which has been exposed for corrupt and dangerous practices, illegally marketing drugs, paying off doctors with bribes and manipulating scientific data to get dangerous drugs approved. They are still in business because they paid off the corrupt government agencies. But somehow, this former exec gets to run Trumps vaccination program, with the assistance of a US Army General.
link: https://abc6onyourside.com/news/nation-world/trump-to-name-former-pharma-exec-as-vaccine-czar


Trump recently said: “We’re mobilizing our military and other forces but we’re mobilizing our military on the basis that we do have a vaccine. You know, it’s a massive job to give this vaccine. Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly,”

Not. Kidding. Think that thorough.


DOD Awards $138 Million Contract, Enabling Prefilled Syringes for Future COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2184808/dod-awards-138-million-contract-enabling-prefilled-syringes-for-future-covid-19/

From the syringe supplier's website: * "A Digital “Snapshot” for Every Injection."
"Whether health officials are running a scheduled vaccination program or an urgent pandemic response campaign, they can make better decisions if they know when and where each injection occurs. With an optional RFID/NFC tag on each BFS prefilled syringe, ApiJect will make this possible. Before giving an injection, the healthcare worker will be able to launch a free mobile app and “tap" the prefilled syringe on their phone, capturing the NFC tag’s unique serial number, GPS location and date/time. The app then uploads the data to a government-selected cloud database. Aggregated injection data provides health administrators an evolving real-time “injection map.”
link: https://www.apiject.com/


Hal Turner Radio Show: "At his May 12 press conference, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee (D) laid out his plans for a statewide contact tracing initiative. During the course of that press briefing, he made clear anyone who refuses testing "will not be able to leave their homes; not even to go buy food."
link to page with embedded video of the press conference: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/washington-state-governor-refusal-to-test-or-quarantine-over-covid-19-means-you-cannot-leave-your-house-not-even-to-buy-food

Let's call it what it is - "house arrest."


Information Warfare
https://books.google.com/books?id=4v6OCwAAQBAJ&;pg=PT113&lpg=PT113&dq=contradictory+information+as+a+weapon+in+information+warfare&source=bl&ots=yYRXvjDOZR&sig=ACfU3U3yXkM2QQoSa7jggiuhHY9u9Cy6UA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi0p_24q7HpAhUHK80KHbwMCisQ6AEwD3oECAsQAQ#v=onepage&q=contradictory%20information%20as%20a%20weapon%20in%20information%20warfare&f=false

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
vaccinetruthgenesis 6perspectivechimerauncommon sense
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