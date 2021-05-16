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Fauci must be prosecuted for crimes against humanity (mirrored)
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150 views • May 16, 2021
Harry Vox uses (very) strong language and using the (Jew) word which is only directed to Jewish power structure and NOT the general public as many will imagine, for he has many Jewish friends from around the world. Please listen to what he has to say about what is going on with the "plandemic" and the dangers we are in!
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