RichieFromBoston: Are You Saved? You 100% Sure? You May Want To Listen To This. Watch Till The End.

“If I’m being honest I have to take this seriously.” -RFB





[2025 UPDATE: Unfortunately, RFB has drawn back from the strait gate/narrow way and turned to another (false) gospel. RFB was starting well but Satan waylaid him. Satan hates the truth and will attack anyone who even considers entering the strait gate and walking the narrow way. The good news is that there have been viewers of this video who did indeed download and read the DarkLight and have been helped/blessed in their understanding of the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ. Alleluia. May they continue in the Lord's word to the end.]





At least one of RFB's 22,000+ viewers is diligently searching the matter out.





Read her testimony here:

https://followstheway.wordpress.com/2022/06/15/video-are-you-saved-you-100-sure/





Link to PDF in video ("DarkLight"):





NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com/





Original Video Source:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dwW65fL8lQ51/